How 8 NASCAR drivers feel about ditching Indianapolis' oval for new road course race

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway marks a major change for the premier series — and one that some drivers aren’t too pleased about.

After 27 years of racing on Indy’s iconic 2.5-mile oval — which also hosts the legendary Indianapolis 500 over Memorial Day Weekend — NASCAR’s top series is making the jump to Indy’s 14-turn, clockwise 2.439-mile road course. It’s an exciting doubleheader kind of weekend for racing fans with IndyCar and NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series racing Saturday, followed by the Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

But despite the busy racing weekend, NASCAR is losing one of it’s “crown-jewel” races in the Brickyard 400 on the oval. It seldom produced the best racing of the season, but it was a highly coveted checkered flag that many drivers had on their career checklists. They’ll still drive across the famous yard of bricks — and the winner will likely still kiss them too — but they’ll be coming from the opposite direction.

So ahead of the new race on Indy’s road course, some top drivers weighed in on the track and whether they think the status of the race at the Brickyard has changed.

1

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Kevin Harvick has some strong feelings about switching to Indy’s road course over the iconic 2.5-mile oval, and he said, via Autoweek, the move is “going to be a tough pill to swallow.”

He’s won three Cup races on at the Brickyard, including the last two in 2019 and 2020, and last weekend at Watkins Glen International, he explained why he has such a strong preference for Indy’s oval.

“For me, I grew up with a certain perception of how I wanted to race, and I just believe [for] with the biggest racing series in the country that when you go to the Brickyard, you race on the oval,” Harvick said.

More from the No. 4 Ford driver from NBC Sports:

“I can’t imagine driving backward on the front stretch and driving the road course in the infield,” he said. “…When you look at the oval and you look at the history of the racetrack and everything that comes with that – some guys may not have grown up like that, so some people will have a much different opinion – but for me, the oval just holds a huge place in racing and it holds a huge place in the things that I look forward to every year. … “I’m sure I’ll get over it as we start to get into practice and realize it’s just another race. But, for me, it’s going to be a difficult hurdle to overcome.”

2

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

While Austin Dillon said he thinks some prestige and history is lost by jumping to the road course, his suggestion to try to please everyone is adding a second Indy race, one on the oval and one on the road course.

“I think we lose a crown jewel when we don’t go to the oval there,” Dillon said Tuesday. “This history of it. I don’t think the road course will ever be what the oval history has. So, I’m kind of disappointed that we don’t get to race on the oval.

“Now, in saying that, I’ve had a lot of fun on the simulator running the road course at Indy. It seems like a cool track, and I wouldn’t mind going twice and doing it two different ways. If we have to run the road course, we still want to be able to run the oval because of the history and legacy there.

“Everybody wants a real Brickyard trophy. I feel like this weekend, when you win there, it’s not going to be like winning on the oval. That’s my viewpoint.”

3

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Despite his accomplished resume, Martin Truex Jr. has never won on Indy’s oval, and as one of the better road course racers, he said he hasn’t thought about the oval versus the road course all that much.

Truex said, via Autoweek:

“I’m not going to throw up. I haven’t won two in a row there or whatever like (Harvick) has. That’s probably a little bit of that. It is a historic track, but I don’t know. I don’t really think about things like a lot of people. I’m looking forward to the road course and another opportunity to get a win.”

4

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Last weekend when asked if Indy is just another weekend now, Joey Logano laughed and said, “Absolutely not.” His boss, Roger Penske, now owns the iconic track, and Logano said with Penske’s love for it, people will realize “pretty quick” that it’s been upgraded.

But as far as the shift to the road course from the oval, Logano said he doesn’t think that changes anything in terms of prestige.

“It doesn’t matter, nope. I don’t believe so,” Logano said. “It’s Indy. It’s a race track that everyone in the world wants to win at — not just our country. It is a world-class facility, and everyone in the world wants to say they’ve won at Indy, whether it’s on the road course or on the oval, in a stock car or an Indy car or a tricycle. You want to say you’ve won at Indy, so I think that’s all it takes for me. I’ll still kiss the bricks at the end of it. It doesn’t matter.”

5

Daniel Suárez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Similarly, Daniel Suárez doesn’t view this weekend is losing anything because Indy is Indy.

“I love Indianapolis no matter what shape it is in,” Suárez said. “Whether its an oval or a road course — whether it’s in an Indy car or a stock car. I love going there and seeing so much history. It’s funny: The oval at Indianapolis in [a] Cup car is like racing on a road course, so now we will be racing on the road course.

“I love that we are adding more and more road courses. There are a lot of fans that love road course racing, and it’s adding different markets. As for us at Trackhouse Racing, every time we get an opportunity to turn left and right we are better. We get another chance this weekend in Indianapolis.”

6

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

For Brad Keselowski — who has one win at Indy in the 2018 race — this isn’t a clear-cut situation.

“I kind of go back and forth on that one,” Keselowski said when asked if moving to Indy’s road course changes anything for him. “Some days yes, some days no. I still want to win it. I still want the trophy, but there’s something special about being on the oval track.”

7

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

(James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin’s perspective on Indy’s road course echos that of his fellow dissenters. He said the road course race won’t be the same no matter what, and he’s not sure the quality of racing will be improved with the switch.

Via Autoweek:

“We lost a crown jewel,” Hamlin said. “People hated the racing, but I don’t know, are they really going to get more people out to the road course than what they did for the Brickyard 400? I’m not sure. “I don’t love it; I don’t love the move. It took away a crown jewel.”

Hamlin — who’s never won at Indy — also questioned adding so many road courses to the Cup Series schedule in general. With the addition of several new tracks, there are now seven road courses on the schedule, and Hamlin expressed concerns about the novelty of them wearing off in a season or two.

And he predicted NASCAR will return to Indy’s oval at some point. More from Autoweek:

“I don’t think anyone will consider the IMS Road Course any sort of crown jewel race,” Hamlin said. “Indy, because of the oval track, that’s what makes Indy so special. I don’t think it’s the last time we’ll be back on the Brickyard on the oval.”

8

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

With the road course, Aric Almirola said he thinks it does make a difference and changes the level of importance for the race. But despite losing a crown jewel, “it’s still Indy, he said last weekend.

“You’re still going to Indy,” he continued. “You’re still gonna cross that yard of bricks. It’s still gonna be very special, but it’s not the oval. It’s not the track that all of the legends raced on in IndyCar and NASCAR and everybody that showed up for the Brickyard 400.

“That has always been a crown jewel event, and it still will be, but it’s definitely gonna be different being on the road course.”