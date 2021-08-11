Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the MLB online

The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series from Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-0 victory over the Phillies in the first game of the series last night and will look for their seventh win in their last nine with a win tonight. As for the Phillies, they will look to bounce back at home and will look to put some runs on the board, they are 8-0 when they score four or more runs.

This should be a great game, here is everything you need to know to catch the action tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Wednesday, August 11

Wednesday, August 11 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-145) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+120)

O/U: 10

