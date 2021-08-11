Cancel
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the MLB online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1du5W6_0bOv8kXq00

The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series from Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-0 victory over the Phillies in the first game of the series last night and will look for their seventh win in their last nine with a win tonight. As for the Phillies, they will look to bounce back at home and will look to put some runs on the board, they are 8-0 when they score four or more runs.

This should be a great game, here is everything you need to know to catch the action tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

  • When: Wednesday, August 11
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (stream for free)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-145) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+120)

O/U: 10

Want some action on the MLB? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

