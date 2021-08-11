Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

ABI Multifamily brokers 110-unit North Scottsdale multifamily apartment community for $35 million

Cover picture for the articleABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western US, is pleased to announce the $35,000,000 / $318,182 Per Unit / $417.23 Per SF sale of 92Forty Scottsdale Apartments, a 110-unit multifamily apartment property located in Scottsdale, Arizona. ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group – Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang, and Doug Lazovick facilitated the transaction.

