WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued the following statement on the July 2021 Employment Situation Report:. “The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the American economy added 943,000 jobs in the month of July, and the unemployment rate was 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June. With an average of 832,000 new jobs over the past three months, this robust and sustained job growth is built on the Biden administration’s progress getting people vaccinated and investing in America’s workers, businesses and communities.