BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State’s top health officials are urging all employers to require covid vaccines. It comes as the delta variant spreads among the unvaccinated. It now accounts for nearly 99 percent of all new cases nationwide — and here in Maryland, more than 850 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. For the first time since May, more than 600 people are hospitalized. “I don’t see any other way through,” said Senator President Bill Ferguson. It’s the latest push to get vaccines into more arms. “What we really need is for employers to take charge,” said Maryland Secretary of Health, Dennis Schrader. State health...