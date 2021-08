If you’re looking to upgrade to an e-bike, you’re probably like the thousands of other new riders trying to find what e-bike is best for you and your intended price point. While there is a lot of information out there, we think one of the best ways to start your search is by examining the motors and batteries. Those two components influence an e-bike’s performance, price, and weight, so finding the right drive unit and battery for your riding needs and budget is the best place to start.