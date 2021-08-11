Ohio University advances new research partnership to fuel U.S. manufacturing competitiveness
Seeking to help bolster U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) today announced a $90,000 grant to Ohio University to explore how public universities can develop and scale partnerships with Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Centers to increase the capacity of small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) to adopt technologies key for their success.www.ohio.edu
