Ohio University advances new research partnership to fuel U.S. manufacturing competitiveness

By Staff reports
ohio.edu
 7 days ago

Seeking to help bolster U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) today announced a $90,000 grant to Ohio University to explore how public universities can develop and scale partnerships with Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Centers to increase the capacity of small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) to adopt technologies key for their success.

