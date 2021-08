AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A late-night shooting on Canyon Drive led to two people being hospitalized, with police now searching for information. Monday morning at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of South Polk Street for a shooting. The victim, an 18 year-old man, said that the shooting had happened at an event center on the 2200 block of Canyon Drive.