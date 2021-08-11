SUNY Cortland Professor: Expect Different Governing Style From Cuomo's Replacement Kathy Hochul

The Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at SUNY Cortland says a cloud has been lifted from State Government with the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo this week. Bob Spitzer says there’s no telling whether the State Legislature will carry out impeachment proceedings with or without consequences; including a provision from barring the Governor to ever hold a public office, again. But either way, he says Cuomo’s political career will always be permanently stained, if it’s not completely over.