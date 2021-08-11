Dianne Beaufeaux

Dianne Marie Beaufeaux, 76, passed away on July 30, 2021, at her home after a six-year battle with ovarian cancer. Dianne was born on May 4, 1945, in Neillsville, Wis., the fourth of six children. She was raised on a dairy farm and attended a one-room country school for five years until it closed. She graduated from Loyal High School in 1963, and after working for a year, attended Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee. In 1966, she married Harry Helwig, and they had three children together. His career saw numerous moves, and Dianne had several different jobs while living in Illinois. They later divorced.