Laura Lippman's latest novel is fiendishly clever. "Dream Girl" is the story of a successful writer who finds himself stranded and isolated as he recovers from a serious injury. He's heavily medicated for the pain and his mind seems to be playing tricks on him. He's not sure what is real and what is imagined. The women who are taking care of him while he recuperates are his gatekeepers. One of the only people who manages to get in to see him is his former girlfriend and he's not too pleased about it. As this diabolical tale unfolds we begin to realize that this is a horror novel and also Lippman's homage to some classic horror stories.