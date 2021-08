Blackboard recently issued the following announcement. Self-Certification Required Before Coming to School. Parents need to use ParentVUE to self-certify that students coming on campus are free of COVID-like symptoms. The current plan for the 2021-2022 school year is based on transmission level. During low transmission levels, parents will self-certify their children annually. This will change to quarterly in moderate transmission, monthly in substantial transmission, and may increase as necessary in high transmission. When you log in to ParentVUE, you will see a screen asking you to self-certify that your child is symptom free. If this step is not completed and your child is at school, a health services staff member will call you to discuss your child's health status.