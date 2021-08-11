Cancel
American Airlines restrains 11-year-old boy on flight from Maui to Los Angeles

By Ann Gehan The Dallas Morning News
 7 days ago

American Airlines restrained an 11-year-old boy on a recent flight between Maui and Los Angeles after the boy’s mother was unable to calm him. The incident, which was first reported Tuesday by CBSN Los Angeles, led to the flight’s diversion to Honolulu. A video posted by CBSN shows passengers and a flight attendant restraining the boy in his seat. A spokesperson for the airline said that while a flight attendant is shown holding restraint tape in the video, ultimately flex cuffs were used to restrain the boy.

