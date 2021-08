A new retailer is headed to Barton Creek Square, located at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin. BoxLunch will open next to Victoria’s Secret in Barton Creek Square in the fall, according to an Aug. 11 news release from the shopping center. The shop will offer a curated collection of pop culture-themed merchandise for adults and children including Disney, Marvel and Harry Potter-themed collectibles, clothing and accessories. With every $10 spent, Boxlunch will support Feeding America, which provides meals to those in need. www.boxlunch.com.