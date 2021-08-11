Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School nurses expect new year will bring new challenges on campus

By Katie LaGrone
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCCh7_0bOutFxC00

Here we are. Back to school amid an ongoing, changing and wildly stubborn global health crisis.

This year, we can say school nurses have been here before.

“They know what to do, so it’s a matter of just carrying on and having those mitigation policies in place,” said Linda Mendonca of the National School Nurses Association.

By now, COVID protocols are well established on school campuses.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is in full supply but school nurses in Florida are feeling “a little frustrated and overwhelmed,” explains Katherine Burdge, President-elect of the association’s Florida Chapter.

For one, most schools in Florida still don’t have a full-time registered nurse on campus. Less trained, licensed practical nurses (LPN’s) or clinic aides fill some of the gaps which can leave RN’s splitting their time across multiple schools.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, schools should be equipped with one school nurse for every 750 students. In Florida last year, the number of students to nurses was 2,475 more than triple the federal recommendation.

Burdge, who is a full-time registered nurse for the Hillsborough County School District in Tampa, is in charge of three schools.

“It’s going to be a tough year,” she said.

Along with the ongoing nurse shortage, health pandemic and more contagious Delta variant that appears to be impacting children at higher rates, Burdge expects school health workers to also be caring for an influx of medically fragile students.

Last year many medically compromised students opted for e-learning to reduce their risk of being infected with the coronavirus. This year, districts eliminated e-learning as an option, forcing many students who can’t enroll in virtual school, to return back to the classroom.

“Last year we saw a little lower caseload as far as our medically fragile children, more COVID-related last year. But this year we’re going to be dealing with everything,” Burdge said. “It’s a lot.”

Still, with COVID cases surging among children, Burdge said school nurses will err on the side of caution, which will likely mean more calls home. She asks parents for patience, to keep sick children home.

As for masks, Burdge said it’s a personal choice, one she recently made for her own family.

“My children are wearing masks and I am as well, just to protect everyone,” she said.

When asked if she was nervous about the new year, she replied “I am nervous about the mental health and stress on everybody, the burnout, being tired of the word COVID and having to deal with it all,” Burdge said.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual School#Mental Health#Carrying On#Covid#Ppe#Florida Chapter#Lpn#Rn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
George County, MSwxxv25.com

Two elementary schools close due to COVID cases

Two elementary schools in South Mississippi also have closed their doors due to COVID. South Hancock Elementary announced its 14-day closure via a telephone messaging system sent to parents, according to reports. George County School District also announced that all Agricola Elementary students will transition to virtual learning beginning tomorrow...
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

New School Year Brings Both Excitement, Concern for North Texas Parents, Educators

A new school year can bring a rush of emotions and this year, some educators and parents say there is both excitement and lingering concern amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. Jennifer Yacio is the parent of an incoming third-grade student within Arlington Independent School District, which will return to in-person learning on Aug. 16. Yacio said her daughter spent most of last year learning remotely.
Chattahoochee County, GAWTVM

Chattahoochee Co. Schools prepare for new school year

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District is preparing to welcome students back into the classrooms with an abundance of COVID safety measures in place. Chattahoochee County Schools will begin classes for the new school year tomorrow, August 9. Virtual learning is still an option if parents...
Marshall County, ALWAFF

Marshall County Schools prepare for new school year

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, students and staff at Marshall County Schools will start the new school year with the option to wear masks. Students in grades Pre K-12 will attend traditional school. Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said her main priority is, for those learning on-campus, to keep...
Omaha, NEfox42kptm.com

OPS anticipates transportation challenges as the new school year is about to begin

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The first day of school always seems to bring challenges. Sometimes just getting to school is the biggest struggle. Just a few days before the start of the new school year for Omaha Public Schools, district leaders admit there could be bussing challenges on day one. Transportation Director Trevis Sallis said Friday the district is short on drivers.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Children’s Hospital prepared if there’s influx of patients with students headed back to school

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Students are headed back to class for a new school year and with the Delta variant surging, this year poses risks, especially with Governor Edwards announcing today that 6,000 kids across the state have tested positive for COVID-19. “More people in the community have it, so when more people have it, more kids will also have it,” Dr. Leron Finger at Children’s Hospital New Orleans said.
New York City, NYourtownny.com

Lessons for a New School Year

Even just a few weeks ago, parents and educators held a much rosier view of what this school year could be with a vaccine now available: one that offered a bit more normalcy and stability than the three semesters spent oscillating between remote and in-person learning amid an unprecedented global pandemic. However, with a rise in COVID-19 cases thanks to the development of the Delta variant and a lag in vaccinations, New York City is starting yet another school year with uncertainty.
Flagler County, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

FLAGLER COUNTY SCHOOLS New school year brings new principals, ongoing traditions

Flagler Schools officially opened the 2021-2022 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt, beginning her second year as superintendent, toured the district’s 10 public school campuses, as well as Imagine School Town Center. She was joined by School Board members Dr. Colleen Conklin, Janet McDonald, Jill Woolbright and Cheryl Massaro. We wish everyone a great year!
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Parents demand virtual learning option for students

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s fourth COVID surge has some parents thinking they should not send their kids back to school. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting more than 13,000 new COVID cases over the weekend and 65 more deaths. Nearly 3,000 COVID patients are in the hospital and of those hospitalized, 90% are unvaccinated.
Oberon, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

New school brings new possibilities for Oberon students and staff

OBERON - The abundance of brightly colored walls could not mask the disarray of the century-old Oberon Elementary School. The school, given its age, was arguably more reminiscent to a historical landmark than a state-of-the-art center for learning. This was nothing personal, of course. After all, the building served its purpose practically 100-fold – even though the high school went away several decades ago, the building still consistently served kindergarten through sixth grade for close to its entire history.
Educationdoralfamilyjournal.com

Back to school: A new challenge against Delta variant

This school year, scheduled to begin on August 23rd in Miami-Dade, will match with the rise of the Delta variant, the most recent strain of COVID-19 that today is responsible for more than 80 percent of all infections in the United States. Against this situation, many parents wonder if their children will be safe at schools and if the measures adopted by the school district are the most appropriate ones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy