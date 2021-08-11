Prada Takes a Hike in Aspen — Inside the Fashionable Summer Setup

Summer Sloane-Britt, Simone Krug, Anisa Jackson (photo courtesy of BFA/Matteo Prandoni) The moment the thermometer hits the 80s, many Texans hightail it to the cooler temps of Aspen. One who’s who of Dallas-filled occasion caught my eye: the party and launch of the newest in the Prada Outdoor series, Prada Outdoor Mountain. Originally premiering in New York City on July 22, with a beachy stint in Dallas’ own Neiman Marcus North Park, the fashionable installations focus on nature and its myriad forms.