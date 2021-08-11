Beyoncé Tried CBD For The First Time On Her Last Tour

Folk singer Deb Talan has been through more in the last eight years than most people experience in an entire lifetime. In 2013, a little under a year after the birth of her third son, Talan was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, which led to a double mastectomy and months of chemotherapy. Two years later, during an interview I conducted with her for a Refinery29 story about her band The Weepies’ latest album and her bout with cancer, she revealed for the first time publicly that she had been a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and for that reason, had been estranged from her family for a decade. All of that was captured in her song “Orbiting.” By 2017, the #MeToo movement had gone viral, and Talan had begun using the stage as a way to tell her survivor’s story. The following year, I interviewed her again, this time for Saratoga Living, along with her Weepies collaborator and husband, Steve Tannen, prior to a tour stop at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. At that point, the couple told me they hadn’t been writing any new material together, and it will likely stay that way.