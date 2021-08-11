Cancel
Lee County, FL

Lee Health limits visitation as COVID-19 cases surge

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0bz8_0bOurBD200

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is making changes to its current visitation allowances in hopes of protecting front-line workers and patients at local hospitals from the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our community.

Due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases in SWFL, the hospital system will limit visitation at Lee Health’s adult acute care hospital campuses to one person at a time per patient, except in cases of compassionate care, effective August 12.

Patients will not need to specify or limit who visits, but will only be allowed one visitor at a time in their room, according to a release from Lee Health.

At Golisano Children’s Hospital, patients will be allowed two designated visitors (over the age of 12).

No visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed within the hospital system.

Other visitation restrictions due to the surge of COVID-19 include:

  • Visitation in the emergency departments is restricted. Visitors are only granted access in the emergency departments at the adult acute care hospitals for compassionate care or if they are needed to gather information related to providing care (and thus allowed in the emergency department at the discretion of our staff). At Golisano’s emergency department, visitation is limited to two people.
  • At Lee Convenient Care, visitors are only granted access to the clinics if they are needed to gather information related to providing care, or in the event of a special circumstance, which would be at the discretion of the clinic staff.
  • For adult ambulatory surgical patients, one visitor is allowed to accompany the patient for any appointment registration process. This one visitor may stay with the patient during pre-op and is allowed to wait in the facility waiting area during the procedure. For pediatric patients, one parent or guardian may stay with their child, plus one guest over 12 years-old.
  • Contact the Skilled Nursing Units at Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and HealthPark Care and Rehabilitation Hospital for visitation policies at the facilities.

The general visitation hours remain from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors will be required to social distance, complete a health screening and sanitize their hands before visiting a patient. They are also required to bring their own face covering to wear at all times. Ventilated masks aren’t allowed.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
#Health System#Covid 19#Emergency Department#Ambulatory Care#Swfl#Lee Convenient Care#Guardian#Gulf Coast Medical Center
