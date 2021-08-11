Cancel
Alaska Prison Reopens Amid Criticism From Reform Advocates

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska prison that was closed for about five years will reopen Monday after a nearly $17 million renovation project, corrections officials said. The reopening of the Palmer Correctional Facility in Sutton will add about 300 beds to the state’s current prison capacity of about 5,200, Alaska Public Media reported Wednesday. The prison closed in 2016 because of a declining inmate population and in an effort to restructure costs.

