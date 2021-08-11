Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

‘Bulletproof Backpack’ at Florida Rep delivers stark portrayal of school shootings

By Dave Elias
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNS3A_0bOuqxFB00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – While eyes may be on COVID-19, a group of local students are shining a light on another safety concern they have.

The world premiere of Bulletproof Backpack plays out on the stage of Florida Rep Theater in downtown Fort Myers. The show was inspired by the Parkland shooting that left 17 students dead.

“It’s our life! It’s what we students deal with,” said actress Elizabeth Fleetham.

Fleetham pointed out her first active shooter drill was conducted in kindergarten and 12 years later she said the threat is very real. The students are driving home their fears regarding what they feel is a constant threat of violence.

“It’s something we have to live with every single day on top of COVID and on top of school stress and on top of everything else we’re dealing with,” said Actress Violet Mann.

The simple set consists of chairs and desks used to barricade students inside a classroom that drive home a complex message.

“The set is a symbol of protection, protection, protection, and of fear,” said Actor Wedler Lordeus.

He said he hopes audience members who see the show will not disregard this. That is the message the show is trying to send.

Playwright Eric Coble interviewed more than 50 students and used that material to write “Bulletproof Backpack.”

Florida Rep Education Director Kody C. Jones helped produce the show, and he said the show lets students speak about their experiences.

“I firmly believe any leader in the arts has to do more programming than just entertainment,” Jones said. “They have to do something that educates and enlightens and touches on topics like this and ‘Bulletproof Backpack’ definitely does.”

Wednesday’s opening performance sold out. There is still time to get tickets as the show runs through Sunday, August 15. You can get tickets online or call the box office

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Fort Myers, FL
Entertainment
Fort Myers, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Florida Rep Theater#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

Aug 18 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) said on Wednesday an investigation into a data breach revealed that personal data, including social security numbers and driver's license information, of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen. The stolen files also included data from 7.8 million existing...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida sanctions school districts for mandating that students wear masks

Florida Board of Education officials voted Tuesday to sanction two public school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates at schools. The actual penalties by the board, comprising DeSantis appointees, are yet to be determined, but the votes marked the first punishments for districts that chose to implement mask mandates amid surging delta cases as the school year gets underway.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy