Collier County, FL

Collier deputies target unlocked cars as reminder to “lock it or lose it”

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is on a new mission to remind residents to protect their valuables following a slight uptick in vehicle break-ins.

It’s part of the “Lock it or Lose it” campaign. It breaks down into three tasks. The first is “hide it”. The second, “lock it”. Finally, “take your keys/fob with you”.

“We just want to remind people to secure that stuff,” Collier County Lt. Tom Orr said.

Deputies said it’s a simple message that’s sometimes forgotten when people let their guards down.

“It’s more in plazas like gyms or shopping plazas, where people feel comfortable,” Orr said.

That was the case last Thursday, with two victims at The Strand shopping plaza off Immokalee Road and another at the YMCA gym off Pine Ridge Road.

All three victims reported fraudulent transactions on their credit cards. One of them told deputies he left his car running as he went inside to make a phone call. 45 minutes later, a pouch with a gun and folding knife inside of it was stolen.

The other two incidents were smash and grabs.

“…where purses and wallets were left on the seats, the windows were smashed, and the vehicles were burglarized,” Orr said.

Thieves snatched social security cards, air pods, luxury wallets, and more.

“Leave us alone. Mind your business. Work for your own stuff,” Dalena Silva said.

That’s why Wednesday, Collier County deputies visited The Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, where they looked into car windows for visible valuables and educated drivers about the campaign.

“We got a really good squad and you’re definitely going to get caught,” Patrick Esce, Owner of Nutrition Elite said.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

