Corpus Christi ISD reports 106 student, six staff cases of COVID-19 in district

Students went back to school in Corpus Christi on Tuesday. As promised, the district has updated their COVID-19 dashboard to show the number of cases in each school.

As of Wednesday, the district is reporting 106 students and six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The dashboard said four of the six staff members work in non-campus jobs.

Carroll High School reported the largest number of cases on campus with 14.

District officials said they share the community's concern about the Delta variant and urge all students 12 and older to get the vaccine.

We will continue to update the data on the COVID-19 cases in local schools.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here .

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

