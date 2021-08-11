Contract details, Saints salary cap hit for Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander returned to the New Orleans Saints on a contract whose value was largely made up of incentives, and now we know what those are. The Times-Picayune

Advocate’s Amie Just first reported that Alexander will receive a $990,000 base salary in 2021 (the veteran’s minimum) as well as a $137,500 signing bonus — combining for a salary cap hit of $1,127,500. But that’s where the incentives factor in.

Just added that $1,872,500 of those bonuses are tied to playing time, both in snaps percentage and the number of games in which Alexander will be active. NewOrelans.Football’s Nick Underhill clarified that second point by reporting that Alexander can earn an additional $200,000 if he plays 50% of snaps in 13 games, another $300,000 for dressing in 15 games, and $400,000 for 17 games.

Those are tough goals to achieve. Alexander has appeared in 12 games or fewer in all but one season he’s played in the NFL (back in 2016). He hasn’t played more than 35% of defensive snaps since 2017. So if he’s going to trigger those incentives payments, he’ll have to win a starting job and hold it down throughout the 17-game season.

That’s easier said than done with some promising youngsters pushing him. Rookie draft pick Pete Werner has been recently sidelined by an undisclosed injury, but he’s played well throughout the summer and was a favorite to start next to Demario Davis. Another option is Zack Baun, last year’s third-round pick, has also gotten first-team defensive snaps. With Alexander still recovering from Achilles surgery in the offseason, these goals feel awful ambitious. Here’s hoping he meets them.