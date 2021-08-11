Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Contract details, Saints salary cap hit for Kwon Alexander

By John Sigler
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l53fs_0bOupvRW00

Kwon Alexander returned to the New Orleans Saints on a contract whose value was largely made up of incentives, and now we know what those are. The Times-Picayune

Advocate’s Amie Just first reported that Alexander will receive a $990,000 base salary in 2021 (the veteran’s minimum) as well as a $137,500 signing bonus — combining for a salary cap hit of $1,127,500. But that’s where the incentives factor in.

Just added that $1,872,500 of those bonuses are tied to playing time, both in snaps percentage and the number of games in which Alexander will be active. NewOrelans.Football’s Nick Underhill clarified that second point by reporting that Alexander can earn an additional $200,000 if he plays 50% of snaps in 13 games, another $300,000 for dressing in 15 games, and $400,000 for 17 games.

Those are tough goals to achieve. Alexander has appeared in 12 games or fewer in all but one season he’s played in the NFL (back in 2016). He hasn’t played more than 35% of defensive snaps since 2017. So if he’s going to trigger those incentives payments, he’ll have to win a starting job and hold it down throughout the 17-game season.

That’s easier said than done with some promising youngsters pushing him. Rookie draft pick Pete Werner has been recently sidelined by an undisclosed injury, but he’s played well throughout the summer and was a favorite to start next to Demario Davis. Another option is Zack Baun, last year’s third-round pick, has also gotten first-team defensive snaps. With Alexander still recovering from Achilles surgery in the offseason, these goals feel awful ambitious. Here’s hoping he meets them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlkCr_0bOupvRW00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Neworelans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

After releasing him earlier this spring, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal to bring back linebacker Kwon Alexander. The former LSU Tiger is headed back to Louisiana, after coming to terms on his birthday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 27-year-old will sign a one-year deal worth...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints announce decision on Michael Thomas, 3 other players

The New Orleans Saints have had a busy past few days with the biggest news coming in the form of Michael Thomas and his injury. The injury will sideline Thomas for a large chunk of the season, putting New Orleans in a really tough spot at the wide receiver position.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLthespun.com

Saints Reportedly Cut 2 Notable Players On Sunday

NFL teams across the league are trimming their rosters this weekend ahead of the 85-player deadline on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints have reportedly cut a couple of notable veteran players in anticipation of the deadline. According to reports, the Saints have parted ways with veteran defensive lineman Noah Spence...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton jokes Kwon Alexander re-signed because Saints tired of his workout videos

Kwon Alexander’s recovery from Achilles surgery has been well-documented. The New Orleans Saints linebacker shared regular updates on his status in videos on Instagram and Twitter throughout the offseason while rehabilitating his injured ankle in Miami, often wearing team-branded clothing. And the coincidence wasn’t missed by Sean Payton, who confirmed Alexander’s return during training camp.
NFLnumberfire.com

Saints' Latavius Murray may be fighting for roster spot

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray could be battling Devonta Freeman for a roster spot, according to Larry Holder of The Athletic. Murray and Freeman combined for just 12 yards on 11 carries in the Saints' first preseason game, and both backs lost a fumble. 2020 undrafted free agent Tony Jones, meanwhile, rushed for 82 yards and scored an 18-yard touchdown on seven carries, while also leading the Saints with 5 receptions for 38 yards. Holder still expects Murray to ultimately make the team, but he adds that "Jones’ performance probably opened Payton’s eyes a bit deeper on the depth chart." The Saints' backfield will be something to keep an eye on in their next preseason game on August 23 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Murray has rushed for exactly 146 carries in each of the last two seasons while handling the No. 2 job behind Alvin Kamara.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Big name wide receiver could be available

In the coming seasons, the Chicago Bears wide receiver corps will look much different. For this season, Allen Robinson remains in Chicago. However, next year is a different story. When the Bears drafted Justin Fields this spring, they knew the most important part of his development would be surrounding him...
NFLYardbarker

Panthers Sign Former Saints Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Hogan signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced around since then having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-18), New Orleans Saints (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), and another stint with the Cardinals last year after being let go by the Titans.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The New Orleans Saints added much-needed depth at wide receiver on Monday ahead of training camp. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Saints are signing Chris Hogan. Yes, that Chris Hogan. He worked out for the Saints on Monday and clearly impressed while doing so. He’s putting his lacrosse career on hold to help New Orleans out at wide receiver.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Saints WR Michael Thomas wants to be traded, per NFL Network

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas wants to be traded, according to NFL Network. There has been growing tension between the two sides over the past two seasons which have come to a boiling point over the past week. Rapaport discussed Tuesday how difficult it would be to pull off a trade now.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints WR Reportedly Carted Off Field After Injury

This has been a week to forget for the New Orleans Saints, and yet somehow it’s only Wednesday. Moments ago, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football had unfortunate news to report regarding wide receiver Ty Montgomery. It turns out the versatile pass catcher had to leave Wednesday’s practice on a medical cart.
NFLFanSided

NFL rookie quarterbacks make debuts, Dak Prescott injury and more

Over the weekend, we got our first look at the five rookie quarterbacks picked in April’s first round. Let’s breakdown what their performances mean. Five quarterbacks. Five stories. With Mac Jones playing Thursday and the others — Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance — all getting their...
NFLBleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Returns, Chase Young Debuts in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Players No. 100-81 100. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a little surprising to see Beasley make this list. At the very least, his inclusion should inspire some debate. He had a nice year in 2020, no doubt, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. But was he truly one of the best 100 players in football?

Comments / 0

Community Policy