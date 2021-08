For years, there have been two camps when planning travel: going the DIY route or having someone else do all the work. Some people, like my husband, thrive on doing it all themselves. They know how to look for the best flights and hotels (“best” can be price, time frame, brand name or a mixture of all three). They love learning all the ins and outs of what they can do on the trip and making an itinerary based on that. All that work can take them hours, days or even weeks of worth, but to them, it’s worth it because that’s half the fun of the trip.