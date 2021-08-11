Cancel
Layer-1 Platforms: A Framework for Comparison

By The Block Research
theblockcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Block Research was commissioned by Algorand and the Algorand Foundation to create Layer-1 Platforms: A Framework for comparison, which provides a “look under the hood” at seven platforms: Algorand, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, Cosmos, Ethereum/Ethereum 2.0, Polkadot, and Solana. We assess their technical design, related ecosystem data, and qualitative factors such as key ecosystem members to get an understanding of how they differ. Having done this analysis, we draw some insights for what the future of the broader smart contract landscape could look like for years to come.

