Must! Charities Generates $1.3M at Wine Industry Party with a Purpose

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an unprecedented inaugural event, PURPOSE skyrockets to the country’s list of top grossing wine auctions. August 11th – Paso Robles, California—Wine industry and business leaders from all over the country came together at Must! Charities’ PURPOSE event with a shared passion to give back—and give back they did—to the tune of $1,300,000. The inaugural party with a PURPOSE has positioned itself to be in the top 15 grossing wine auctions in all of the United States for 2021.

