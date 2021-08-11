Must! Charities Generates $1.3M at Wine Industry Party with a Purpose

Rooted for Good: Roadmap to 2030 Is A Bold Set of Goals and Initiatives Designed to Lead Significant Change Within the Wine Industry Over the Next 10-Years. Jackson Family Wines announced today its Rooted for Good⁠: Roadmap to 2030 initiative, a 10-year sustainability and climate action plan designed to address the climate crisis and position the company for resilience in the face of changing social and environmental landscapes. The family-owned wine company, known for its collection of high-end wineries, has been a progressive leader in environmental and socially responsible business practices since its founding nearly 40 years ago. The comprehensive goals and initiatives aim to make a significant impact across the wine industry by leading the way to become climate positive, create positive social impact, and support the Jackson family’s long-term vision for a sustainable future. The program establishes specific goals for Jackson Family Wines to achieve by 2030 in the areas of greenhouse gas emissions reductions, water management, land conservation through regenerative farming practices, and social responsibility to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and wine community.