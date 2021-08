While we're still a ways away from the next big-screen Star Wars adventure, the majesty of the franchise is definitely still being felt on Disney+. In addition to an array of live-action and animated series, the platform has started releasing exclusive specials tied to the franchise — and it looks like one is set to arrive later this year. On Tuesday, Disney+ announced LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an animated special that is set to debut on October 1st, as part of the streamer's Hallowstream celebration. The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO® brand and is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy— just in time for Halloween.