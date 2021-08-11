Cancel
The University of Twente represented by Dr Yashar Hajimolana is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem

By Press
suasnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnschede (Netherlands), Dr Yashar Hajimolana, Assistant Professor at the University of Twente is announcing his department’s participation in Drone Logistics Ecosystem as a representative to address the evolving drone logistics market for urban, rural, regionally and at sea mid and last-mile deliveries. Dr Hajimolana is expert in renewable energy conversion and storage integration technologies that is applicable for drone logistics, anything from power generation, conservation, Hydrogen fuel cells, etc.

www.suasnews.com

