The University of Twente represented by Dr Yashar Hajimolana is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem

CIS Lab Lab Cryptographers Involved in 18 Papers at Flagship Conference. NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT, announced that members of its Cryptography & Information Security (CIS) Lab authored or co-authored 18 papers that are being delivered at Crypto 2021, one of the leading international conferences on cryptologic research. Organized by the International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR), this year’s event will take place virtually August 16-20 and feature 2 invited talks, 26 sessions and more than 100 papers. The proceedings of Crypto 2021, the 41st Annual International Cryptology Conference, will be published by Springer in its Lecture Notes in Computer Science (LNCS) series. NTT Research is one of two gold-level sponsors of this year’s event.