The University of Twente represented by Dr Yashar Hajimolana is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem
Enschede (Netherlands), Dr Yashar Hajimolana, Assistant Professor at the University of Twente is announcing his department’s participation in Drone Logistics Ecosystem as a representative to address the evolving drone logistics market for urban, rural, regionally and at sea mid and last-mile deliveries. Dr Hajimolana is expert in renewable energy conversion and storage integration technologies that is applicable for drone logistics, anything from power generation, conservation, Hydrogen fuel cells, etc.www.suasnews.com
