A Sense of Place: An Elkhart County History Podcast, S2E5: The St. Joseph River

Elkhart County Historical Museum Curator of Education Patrick McGuire talks about the history of the St. Joseph River and it significance to the Miami and Potawatomi nations, plus its role in transportation. The river will be the focus of a documentary produced by WNIT, the local PBS channel. It will air at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 on WNIT and will premiere at the museum at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. However, it will first show at the Bristol Public Library at 2 p.m. Aug. 28.