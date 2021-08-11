Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart County, IN

A Sense of Place: An Elkhart County History Podcast, S2E5: The St. Joseph River

By Sheila Selman
Goshen News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Elkhart County Historical Museum Curator of Education Patrick McGuire talks about the history of the St. Joseph River and it significance to the Miami and Potawatomi nations, plus its role in transportation. The river will be the focus of a documentary produced by WNIT, the local PBS channel. It will air at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 on WNIT and will premiere at the museum at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. However, it will first show at the Bristol Public Library at 2 p.m. Aug. 28.

www.goshennews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Elkhart County, IN
Government
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sense Of Place#Historical Museum#Museum Curator#Potawatomi#Pbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy