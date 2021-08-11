Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wells Fargo Stock Can Rise 22% if the Dividend Keeps Increasing

By Mark R. Hake
InvestorPlace
 7 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) just doubled its quarterly dividend per share from 10 cents to 20 cents. This raised the dividend yield for WFC stock to 1.64% as of Aug. 9. Additionally, Wells Fargo just reported excellent earnings with a good increase in its tangible book value per share (TBVPS). I estimate WFC stock is worth at least $60 per share as a result, compared to its Aug. 9 price of $48.65. That represents a potential upside of 22% for investors in Wells Fargo stock.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Dividend#Wells Fargo Lrb#Wfc#Tbvps#This Leaves Wfc Stock#Mrhake Medium Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Adoption Increases

The total number of cryptocurrency users globally were 106 million as of January 2021. The surge in number of global users has been unprecedented in the last few months. Thus, this rise has cause a number of crypto stocks to be a hot commodities for investors. In June 2021, the...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Strong Mega-Cap Stocks to Snap Up For Dividends and Growth

Though the stock market continues to ride high in 2021, the meatiest headlines have been made by growth stocks and exciting meme plays. While triple-digit gains have been made, these riskier picks. And investors cannot afford to get complacent. So, a case can be made for investing in mega-cap stocks in the current economic climate.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Underperforming Stocks Positioned for a Strong Reversal

It’s the nature of big money to flow from one asset class to another. Similarly, within equities, funds flow from overvalued or overbought stocks to underperforming stocks. Of course, there has to be a fundamental factor that backs the reversal. It’s also worth noting that the S&P 500 Index trades...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nvidia Rises After Earnings More Than Triple on 68% Higher Revenue

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report rose after the semiconductor powerhouse reported fiscal second-quarter earnings per share nearly quadrupled on 68% higher revenue. The figures were stronger than Wall Street analysts expected. For the quarter ended Aug. 1, the Santa Clara, Calif., company earned 94 cents a share compared...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.
StocksInvestorPlace

The Top 7 Stocks to Buy for Under $20 in August

Cheap stocks are plentiful. Cheap stocks that also offer real long-term growth potential are tougher to find. When you set a price of $20 or less and you expect to see performance, there’s no sector where you’re more likely to find the stocks to buy. They could be anywhere, so you need to cast a wide net.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.
StocksInvestorPlace

Cloudflare Stock Just Keeps Rising. Is It Too Late To Invest?

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) continues to be a summer favorite target of tech investors. After NET stock growth plateaued through the spring, it caught fire again in May. Since the middle of that month, shares in the CDN (content delivery network) and internet security provider have increased in value by 83%. While the pace has increased, the NET growth trajectory has been in place since the company went public in 2019. In the slightly less than two years since then, NET stock has delivered a 565% return.
StocksInvestorPlace

Paysafe Stock Deserves to Double, So Don’t Lose Hope

When the going gets rough, it’s OK to stay in the trade as long as you’re invested in a good company like Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE). That’s easier said than done, though, as PSFE stock has pulled back sharply from its peak price. Are there reasons to still believe in Paysafe? There...
StocksInvestorPlace

Desktop Metal Took a Beating but DM Stock Is Solid Long-Term Buy

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock popped after the company reported its second-quarter numbers and plans to acquire fellow 3D printing firm ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE). And then it dropped. The quarterly numbers themselves were good. Revenues rose 68% sequentially. The customer count rose 44%. Gross margins improved to 25% from 5% in the...
StocksInvestorPlace

Buy Stem Stock Then Forget About It for a Few Years to Win Big

Stem (NYSE:STEM) saw its shares plunge after the company reported second-quarter numbers that didn’t quite live up to investor expectations. Despite that, we still see STEM stock as a solid buy. Now, the numbers themselves were great. Revenues rose 339% year-over-year. The contracted backlog rose 13% sequentially, while the 12-month...
MarketsInvestorPlace

How To Put Warren Buffett In Charge Of Your Retirement Investing

I realize the headline of this story probably seems like clickbait, but by buying Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) stock, you can turn over your nest egg directly to Warren Buffett. Sometimes I’m convinced people want to make investing more difficult than it needs to be. Why buy GameStop (NYSE:GME) and hope...
StocksNBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Robinhood, Cisco, Nvidia & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Robinhood — Shares of the commission-free trading app tumbled more than 5% in after-hours trading after its first earnings report as a public company. Robinhood reported a net loss of $502 million, or a loss of $2.16 per share, within the expected net loss of $487 million to $537 million forecast by the company. Its revenue more than doubled to $565 million, boosted by a massive surge in crypto trading.
StocksStreetInsider.com

MediWound Ltd (MDWD) Meets Expectations Ahead of EscharEx Readout - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jacob Hughes reiterated an Overweight rating and $7.00 price target on MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citizen Tribune

A closer look at dividend-paying stocks

When you consider buying a stock, you may be thinking primarily about how likely a company is to grow, thus helping to increase the value of any shares you own. But another way you can benefit from stock ownership is through the payments many companies make to shareholders on a regular basis, known as dividends.
StocksInvestorPlace

Despite the Infrastructure Bill, ChargePoint Stock May Take Time to Recover

The U.S. infrastructure bill has been passed by the Senate. Will this initiative give ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) stock a boost? I wouldn’t really count on it. Sure, EV charging companies, including ChargePoint, stand to benefit greatly from this bill. The legislation could give early-stage companies in this industry a shot in the arm as they grow into billion-dollar enterprises.
StocksInvestorPlace

LOW Stock: 9 Reasons Why Lowe’s Investors Are Smiling Today

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) stock is on the rise today as investors celebrate positive results in the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2021. Let’s take a look at those results below to see why investors in LOW stock are excited about today!. Starting off with diluted earnings per share,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy