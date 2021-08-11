Wells Fargo Stock Can Rise 22% if the Dividend Keeps Increasing

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.