Discover what cobblers know about extending the life of your footwear. Every woman knows how hard it is to find that perfect pair of shoes that both looks and feels amazing. So when you finally do get the holy grail of footwear, you want to extend its life as long as possible. Whether you found your dream pumps, sneakers you could live in or ballet flats you wear every day, we asked the pros what they wish their customers knew about shoe care. Here are 8 secrets from shoe repair shops.