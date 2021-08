Funding needed now to support services for the disabled population. We are living in mass confusion with a pandemic that is causing stress on each of us socially, emotionally, financially, physically, and for many medically. There is fear of the unknown. My concern relates to my son, Joshua. He is 48 years old. He has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. He is dependent on others for all his needs. You may have seen him around in the mall or the parks. He is very friendly and likes to talk to everyone.