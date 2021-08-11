Cancel
Texas' GOP governor is now asking for out-of-state help for COVID surge after banning mask mandates

By Igor Derysh
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday called on hospitals to delay elective procedures and said he is working to find out-of-state medical workers to assist with an alarming surge of COVID patients that has quickly filled up the state's ICUs.

The Republican governor sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to "voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures" in order to free up beds for Covid patients. Abbott said in a statement that he has also directed the state's health department to use staffing agencies to find out-of-state medical staff to address staffing shortages. The state will also open antibody infusion centers and expand vaccine availability in an effort to reduce the hospitalization numbers.

Some hospitals in states that have seen large infection surges have already started delaying procedures, which may pose serious health risks. Nevada law professor Michael Kagan told CNN on Tuesday that his cancer surgery was pushed back because there were not enough recovery beds.

"So basically I have untreated deadly cancer," he told the network, adding that "it could spread to another part of my body or it can grow and cause a much greater problem so I'm just living with a time bomb and just letting it tick down basically because I'm not getting any treatment."

Abbott touted the moves as him "taking action" to combat the recent rise of hospitalizations, which have increased by 100% over the last two weeks to nearly 9,000. The state is averaging 12,000 new confirmed cases per day, a 125% increase over the past 14 days. Only 44% of the state's residents are vaccinated, below the national average of 50%.

But Abbott did not reverse his earlier orders barring local governments and school districts from enacting masking and social distancing requirements. Local officials have decried the bans after two emergency rooms in the state were forced to temporarily shut down due to the Covid spike and a major Houston hospital set up tents to handle overflow Covid patients after its ICU hit 100% capacity. A Houston health official warned last week that the state's health care system was nearing a "breaking point" and a nursing shortage that has forced patients to be transferred to hospitals in other cities, sometimes more than 100 miles away. One patient was transferred to a hospital in North Dakota.

Alarmed by the rise in infections, school districts in major cities are defying Abbott's ban on mask mandates. The Dallas and Austin school districts said Monday they would require all staff and students to mask up and the Houston school district has already announced a mask requirement that is pending board approval. Abbott has threatened to hit districts that defy the ban with $1,000 fines, though it's unclear if they would face multiple fines if they violate his order. The Texas education commissioner also has the power to oust local school board officials and appoint his own members.

"It is very difficult to make these decisions, and yet not difficult when we think about what some of the consequences can be," Austin Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said at a board meeting on Monday, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat, on Monday filed a temporary restraining order to stop enforcement of Abbott's mask mandate ban and filed a lawsuit asking a judge to strike down the order, noting that there were only 14 ICU beds available in the entire county, which has more than 2.6 million residents.

"This is about ensuring there's adequate medical resources and hospital bed capacity to take care of people with COVID and any other condition that requires medical care or hospitalization," Jenkins said on Twitter. "Ultimately, it is about saving lives and protecting children."

The lawsuit accused Abbott of failing to protect residents and illegally superseding local authority, arguing that mask requirements are within local leaders' power to fight an "imminent threat to public safety," according to the Texas Tribune.

"Governor Abbott's attempts to prevent Judge Jenkins from protecting citizens threatens lives," the suit says. "Dallas County is in a precarious situation as the delta variant has increasingly ravaged the city."

The Southern Center for Child Advocacy, an Austin nonprofit, has also filed a lawsuit seeking to block Abbott's order, arguing that it would put children "at risk of imminent irreparable harm" and cost taxpayers untold sums as a result of "school closures, suits against local school districts for knowingly, recklessly and unnecessarily exposing students and staff to the risks of contagion, and the order's inordinate impact on students of color and students with special needs."

Officials in other major cities have also blasted Abbott's response to the Delta surge and for failing to deliver necessary aid.

"The governor has shown a callous disregard for life and safety in defiance of clear medical guidance and is risking the safety of our children and the recovery of our economy," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. "A week ago, we requested assistance to help the seriously overwhelmed hospitals and medical system, and we haven't heard a response."

Dr. Catherine Weaver, an associate dean at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs, accused Abbott of "blatant hypocrisy" for banning school mitigation measures while visitors at government facilities are required to undergo Covid testing.

"Schools aren't allowed to require testing, vaccinations or masks by mandate of our Governor, but you can't go see your elected officials unless your test negative first," she tweeted.

Texas StatePosted by
Salon

Texas' COVID surge: GOP Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive as nursing home deaths spike

Texas Gov. Abbott, a Republican who banned local mask mandates, revealed that he tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. The announcement of Abbott's illness comes just days after the governor called for 2,500 out-of-state medical personnel to combat the coronavirus against a rapid decline available in hospital, specifically ICU, units. On Tuesday, NBC News reported that the Lone Star State had requested five mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, expecting a significant influx of deaths. Long-term care facilities, in particular, have seen a significant spike in COVID-19 infections this past month, with less than half of all nursing home workers in the state reporting that they're vaccinated.
Florida StatePosted by
Salon

Ron Desantis and Regeneron: Is a GOP donor the reason why Florida's governor won't promote vaccines?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying the effectiveness of COVID vaccines while he aggressively pitches antibody treatments around the state. DeSantis, who has banned schools from imposing mask requirements and issued a ban on vaccine passports, has responded to a massive spike in hospitalizations by rolling out clinics that treat COVID patients with monoclonal antibody treatments from Regeneron.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

Biden administration expected to recommend booster shots 8 months after first vaccination

It appears imminent that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be available in the coming months, and not just for the immunocompromised. According to a New York Times report, the Biden Administration is expected to formally announce that all Americans who have been vaccinated, regardless of age, should get a coronavirus booster vaccination eight months after they received their second shot of either of of the two-shot mRNA vaccines.
EducationPosted by
Salon

Biden's education secretary vows to pay salaries of school officials if Ron DeSantis blocks pay

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As COVID-19's highly infectious Delta variant continues to rage in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis not only opposes having a statewide mask mandate for schools — he has forbidden, through an executive order, local school districts from having them and even threatened to withhold funding from school districts that defy him. But Miguel Cardona, secretary of the U.S. Department of Education under the Biden administration, is saying that federal funds may be available to those officials if their pay is blocked.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Salon

Wildfire smoke in Minnesota brings dystopian skies to the Midwest

Last Thursday, my family took turns standing in our backyard, staring upward in horror. Smoke so thick that it dimmed the sun obscured the Minneapolis sky, and the smell of a campfire hung in the air. Hundreds of miles north of us, across the Canadian border, over 150 fires were raging in Northwest Ontario, sending massive smoke plumes to settle over Minnesota and Wisconsin.
PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Is Ron DeSantis' obsession with Fox News backfiring?

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to ravage Florida and the southern region of the U.S., Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appears dead-set on ignoring advice from experts to mitigate the spread of the virus. In Vanity Fair, Charlotte Klein explains how the governor's...
ReligionPosted by
Salon

"There is no pandemic": How a LA megachurch became a bastion of evangelical coronavirus denial

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Coronavirus denial is by no means universal in Christianity. A wide range of practicing Christians, from Catholics to Mainline Protestants such as Lutherans, Methodists and Episcopalians, have encouraged social distancing, mask wearing and vaccination. But countless far-right white evangelicals have recklessly, irresponsibly promoted the spread of COVID-19, and an article published by the Los Angeles Review of Books on Aug. 15 describes an L.A. megachurch's battle against public health measures.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Trump hotels adopt mask policies as top Republicans wage war against mandates

At least two of former President Donald Trump's properties have imposed mask mandates, even as GOP governors and Republicans in Congress rail against such requirements. Politico reported Monday that Trump, who became "an emblem for anti-masking behavior" during his presidency, has remained relatively silent about the issue even as the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant has reignited the so-called mask wars this summer. In fact, Trump has signaled opposition to masks or mask mandates in only two of the hundreds of statements he's issued through his Save America PAC since being banned by Twitter, and he recently dodged a question about masks on Fox News.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

CNN calls out Ted Cruz for "running off to Cancun" after GOP senator mocks reporter in Afghanistan

CNN fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he mocked a journalist reporting on the ground in Afghanistan on the Taliban takeover over Kabul. CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward has been reporting on the fears Afghans, particularly women and girls, face amid the Taliban's resurgence. On Sunday, Ward interviewed hostile Taliban fighters on the streets of the Afghan capital while wearing a head covering — a minimum standard under the new regime's strict requirements for women.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert ripped for mocking Afghans killed trying to flee on U.S. plane

There has been a rush of Republican critiques and complaints about the Biden administration's execution of the U.S.'s withdrawal from the nation after nearly 20 years of fighting. But no reaction appears to have gone as low as that from freshman Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado who joked about Afghans filmed falling off a U.S. military plane to their deaths on Monday.
Florida StatePosted by
Salon

Florida mayors upset at "dictator" Ron DeSantis, say he won't take their calls during pandemic

Florida mayors are growing increasingly exasperated by Gov. Ron DeSantis gathering "dictator" powers and refusing to take their phone calls. Local officials across the state -- including some Republicans -- expressed frustration with the governor's moves to prevent them from taking action against the coronavirus pandemic, and Hialeah's mayor condemned DeSantis for blocking him from imposing a mask mandate in his heavily Republican community, reported the Washington Post.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

New census data should be a boost to Democrats — but GOP is likely to win anyway

The United States saw unprecedented growth in diversity over the past decade as the white population declined for the first time in history, new census data showed on Thursday. But despite population growth among nonwhite and urban voters, which have been key Democratic voting blocs, Republicans are still expected to hold a decisive edge in the congressional redistricting process.
AgriculturePosted by
Salon

Navigating the complicated world of sustainable meat delivery

Sustainable meat delivery companies claims about doing things differently around environmental impact, animal welfare, and health. Shopping for 100% grassfed beef or pastured chicken used to mean seeking out a specialty butcher shop, visiting a farmers' market, or going straight to the source by stopping by a local farm. While...

