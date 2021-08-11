Cancel
Ribs and R&B Music Festival returns to Hart Plaza this weekend with Tony! Toni! Toné!, Al B. Sure and more

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRibs and summertime go together like rhythm and blues, and all will be celebrated this weekend at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. The annual Ribs and R&B Music Festival returns Friday through Saturday with food vendors, shopping and live music from national and local acts. This year's headliners include 1980s and '90s hitmakers Tony! Toni! Toné! Saturday night and R&B and New Jack Swing artist Al B. Sure Sunday evening.

