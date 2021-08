It's easily one of (if not the) most controversial topics in the U.S. right now: to get vaccinated or to not get vaccinated against COVID-19. It's polarized people on all levels, including the NFL, where players like Cole Beasley remain vocal about his decision to decline it while other prominent individuals like Ron Rivera -- who fears for his health after having been treated for cancer in 2020 -- skewer those around the league who he feels aren't taking the well-being of others into account. The Las Vegas Raiders have just made their stance on the matter well-known, and definitive, with a new mandate that's sure to incite more conversation on the matter.