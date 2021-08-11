Description
Welcome to Hawk Landings in West Meadows! This amazing three bedroom, two and half bath, with a den/office space, two car garage is located in the heart of New Tampa. Beautifully maintained by the only owners, this home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance from Clark Elementary. This spacious home is filled with tons of natural light, open floor plan perfect for gatherings. Open up all the sliding glass doors and enjoy the covered and screened in lania and pool area. High ceilings, split floor plan for extra privacy. Master retreat has its own access to pool area, spacious master bathroom with walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual vanity, and huge walk in closet. Exterior painted in 2019, transferable total home warranty with pool coverage until 2024, transferable manufacturers roof leak warranty, this home offers a space for everyone! Just down the street from the Community Center/Clubhouse with walking trails, pool, splash pad with a 2-story slide, tennis courts, dog park, picnic areas, basketball, fitness center & playgrounds. Located minutes from I-75, I-275, The Shops at Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, and Flatwoods.www.mymetrocity.com
Comments / 0