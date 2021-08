(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool) Governor J.B. Pritzker is updating Illinois’ masking and vaccination guidelines. Pritzker announced a mask mandate yesterday for Preschool through 12th-grade students and staff at all Illinois schools, as well as at daycare centers. Masks will also be required for all indoor recreational activities and for employees at all long-term care facilities. All state employees are also being required to be vaccinated by October 4th.