Description

Real Estate

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for Florida living at it's finest? Then look no further! You'll find everything you need in this home to make your Florida living dreams come true. Framed with mature landscaping, this home sits on a cul-de-sac with the golf course views from your peaceful private pool. This home offers so many upgrades: New Roof 2019, New Solar Heated pool installed in 2019, brand new washer and dryer, New Hot Water Heater, New Dishwasher, kitchen was upgraded in 2017 featuring 42” wood cabinets, Quartz Counters, induction range and Stainless-steel appliances. Zero carpet in this beautiful home. You'll love the laminate flooring featured in the office and bedrooms as well as Ceramic tile in the kitchen and family room. Additional storage in the garage along with the water filtration system. Less than a mile from the home you have easy access to Heritage Isles Country Club, a Golf Course community that offers a resort style pool with slide/ lap lanes, clubhouse/ Bayscape restaurant, impressive fitness center, park/ playground, basketball courts, beach volleyball courts and tennis courts. Close to shopping, Wiregrass Mall, Premium Outlet Mall, I 75, Moffitt Cancer Hospital, Advent Health and Flatwoods running/ biking trails. OPEN HOUSE on Saturday 8/14/2021 from 10am-3pm Some furnishings may also be available.

