Description

Wood, we no longer necessarily need to present its qualities. Everyone knows that it is a sturdy and warm material. It is also synonymous with naturalness. Usually, wood is in the form of parquet, banisters of stairs (or even stairs), furniture. And it adapts to fashions and trends. Wood now also finds its place on the walls. It is an unexpected wall covering, not so common. And what is very interesting is that it covers the faults of your wall without worries. No need to make the plaster, your covering will hide the defects. So, what are the different solutions for dressing your wooden walls?