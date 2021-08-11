Description
Exquisitely updated home located on a corner parcel with over a quarter of an acre of luscious landscaping awaits! This beautiful home boasts appointments including a lovely renovated, columned porte-cochere with newer tiles leading to the stunning foyer entry with gleaming pergo floors, recess lighting w/ custom covers and crown molding, wondrous, eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances including a flat top range with DOUBLE OVENS, newer deep bowl sink, mosaic backsplash, goose neck faucet, newly paneled cabinetry, gorgeous countertops, newer 18x18 tile flooring and custom woodwork, breakfast nook with crown molding and custom lighting, master bedroom with plush carpeting, quad closets and newer ceiling fan with light kit, master bath w/furniture style vanity with granite countertops, skylight, newer lavatory, newer floor tiles and newer stand up shower w/pearl nickel fixtures, immense, bright and airy family room with pergo floors, crown molding and dual sliders leading to the elongated rear veranda and to the amazing, manicured partially fenced grounds, formal dining area w/pergo floors and crown molding, guest bedrooms with like new carpeting and double closets, new hot water heater (2 weeks old), newer AC (5 years old), newer front and back irrigation system and more!www.mymetrocity.com
