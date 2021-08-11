Cancel
Tampa, FL

$330,000 - 6326 Grand Bahama Circle Unit F, Tampa, FL 33615

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of LA ROSA REALTY KISSIMMEE. This is true Florida living on steroids! perfect location, location, location. This second floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath waterfront condo in the reputable Colony Bay gated community. Enjoy your high-water canal view with access to Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. This home has an open floor plan, enter the foyer with designer porcelain tile that flows throughout, crown molding & built-in giving a very elegant look. The kitchen is beautiful with updated custom wood cabinetry including a double pantry, granite counters, top of the line stainless appliances, dining room and living area have plenty of natural light coming from your private water view screened porch, enjoy a glass of wine in the living area with a contemporary fire plate design. Spending your day enjoying the peace and quiet with an amazing view. It is the perfect place to relax and watch the boats go by and look at all the wildlife that surrounds you. This condo has a very large laundry / storage closet plus attic, also plenty of closets & storage throughout. The master bedroom suite is very large and has gorgeous view, large walk-in closet, all bathrooms completely remodeled, new and elegant interior doors. The guest bedroom is also a good size with walk in closet. The A/C system is 2019, Water Heater look new, Freshly painted Dec 2021, many upgraded throughout the property, formal dining and living area has contemporary magazine designs, the property has beautiful led lamps, modern top line fans. The condo is move-in ready with many, many upgrades. The community fee includes the use of the resort style pool, lawn care, water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance, roof, pest control, gated entryway. Scenic running and cycling routes are throughout the neighborhood. Docks and Marinas are nearby, and the freshwater canal system leads to a boat lift with direct access to the Bay and Gulf. Colony Bay is just minutes away from Tampa Intl. Airport, shopping, downtown, a beautiful 18-hole golf course, and major hospitals & highways. This location is great for anyone looking to enjoy waterfront living while still being close to all that Tampa Bay has to offer. This condo has been used for magazine photography. Arrange a showing today to go and see this jewel before is gone.

