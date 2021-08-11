Cancel
Music

HNTR – Searching For Self (feat. Tribe Alexander)

By Dylan R
edmsauce.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making his mau5trap debut earlier this year with “Shadows In The Dark,” techno-talent HNTR pins a second release on to the label with “Searching for Self” featuring Tribe Alexander. HNTR has previously opened for label head deadmau5 in their native Canada, and this followup mau5trap single further solidifies HNTR’s future with the imprint.

