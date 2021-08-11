Governor Gordon appoints UW grad Justin Chavez as Department of Audit interim director
(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Justin Chavez as the interim director of the Wyoming Department of Audit. Chavez has worked in the Department of Audit since 2002, most recently serving as Public Funds Administrator. In that role he was responsible for the strategic direction of the division, including management of the division budget and management of the statewide audit contract.county10.com
Comments / 0