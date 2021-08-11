Cancel
Health

A military vaccine mandate makes sense. The shot is necessary armor.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 30 percent of the eligible U.S. population yet to receive one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the task of finishing the job is daunting. President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took a modest but important step forward in preparing to order that all U.S. armed forces be fully vaccinated. The president should extend the order to the National Guard and reserves. Those who are professionally trained and ready to defend the United States should show no hesitancy over this highly effective protection.

