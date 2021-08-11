Cancel
Bodies washing up in Sudan are a horrific sign Ethiopia’s war will only worsen

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA river connects Ethiopia’s ravaged Tigray region to Sudan. During Ethiopia’s nine-month civil war, it has made headlines twice — first, when retreating government troops destroyed the bridge that spanned it, imperiling a critical aid corridor; and, now, for corpses floating in its waters. The bodies of around 50 ethnic Tigrayans, many mutilated, bound and punctured by gunshots, have surfaced in neighboring Sudan over the past two weeks. More continue to be discovered, a horrifying reminder of the atrocities that have characterized a war poised to worsen.

