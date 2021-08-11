Cancel
Sullivan County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 527 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wurtsboro, Bloomingburg, Haven, Highview, Hartwood and Basha Kill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

