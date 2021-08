Hey, we didn't hit 90 degrees on Sunday! Although there's no more heat waves in the forecast, we do have to talk about the return of humidity. The big driver of our weather this week will be the storm system currently known as Tropical Storm Fred, spinning in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, a thousand miles from New Jersey. Fred is going to spit bursts of energy our way, leading to an uptick in humidity and cloud cover. We'll also see several waves of showers over the next few days, leading to some unsettled and wet-at-times weather.