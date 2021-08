I hope you are enjoying a wonderful summer vacation with family and friends. I am excited to welcome you all back on Wednesday, September 1 for the 2021-22 school year!. I want to provide a quick reminder that in order to find out your child’s classroom teacher, you must update the Parent Portal with emergency contact information, directory information, and other important permissions for your child/ren. The portal will open on August 18. You will be receiving information on how and when to update your information from the district on the 11th.