Georgetown ISD officials stated Aug. 16 they will not mandate mask-wearing in schools. The district presented the most updated version of its COVID-19 back-to-school plan three days before school starts Aug. 19. After releasing a first draft of the plan in mid-July, the district issued a survey that closed Aug. 4 to receive feedback from the community. The feedback informed the current plan draft, which is subject to change every six months or when instructed by the Texas Education Agency or state and national health agencies.