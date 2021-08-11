Cancel
Rochester, MN

Incredibly Tearful and Proud Letter Posted by Restaurant in Rochester

By Jessica Williams
 7 days ago
People love to rant about their negative experiences A LOT (especially on some Facebook pages). Not sure if I'm so used to seeing the negative news that this just phased me a bit more than normal but this made my heart happy - a Rochester, Minnesota business just wrote a gushy letter of how proud they are of their staff. 💗 And instead of posting a team photo or calling people out individually because they won an award, the letter was addressed to the parents of the staff.

Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Safety Concerns Mentioned for Popular Event in Downtown Rochester this Weekend

Not sure if you remember earlier this summer, but I told you about this really amazing event that was going to happen three times in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. It is called The Night Market and, well, a bunch of you read the story and basically filled up the entire area with thousands of people. WAY more than expected! First...thanks for reading the story and supporting this local event. Second...because so many of you loved it the first time and COVID numbers increasing, there are some safety concerns with the event happening this Saturday, August 21st.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Two Guys Decided To Rollerblade From Iowa To The Twin Cities This Weekend

This might be a case of don't believe EVERYTHING you read on the internet, but I need to know if this happened. Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna posted this weekend that two dudes from Des Moines Iowa stopped in for a cold one on their way to the Twin Cities. Nothing too out of the ordinary right? Well, apparently these two dudes were rollerblading the entire way...crazy right?
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Will Soon Have One Less Way to Fly Non-Stop to Chicago

If you were planning on flying non-stop from Rochester to Chicago to catch a connecting flight, you'll soon have one less opportunity. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for nearly a decade now, I just flew out of Rochester International Airport (RST) earlier this spring on our trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on SkyWest, United Airline's connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Restaurant Temporarily Closes After Staff Tests Positive for COVID

Bleu Duck restaurant in Rochester, Minnesota temporarily closed due to staff testing positive for COVID. As we are hearing of more and more places requiring masks due to the increase in positive COVID cases, I knew it was just a matter of time before temporary restaurant closings would be posted on social media. Unfortunately, those have started and right now, the Bleu Duck restaurant and truck are closed in Rochester, Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

Want To Make Extra Money Working At The MN State Fair?

The Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner and they need your help. They're desperately trying to fill roughly 400 jobs before they open at the end of August. According to CBS Local, "the departments the fair needs more workers in include ticket taking and selling; sanitation and park and ride lot attendants."
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

4-H Hilton at Minnesota State Fair Needs Your Help

Farmers can relate to what happened to the 4-H staff when they went to open the 4-H Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this summer! They found that some of the kitchen equipment needed to prepare over 30,000 meals for hungry 4-H members at the Minnesota State Fair would not start up! I am sure all farmers have put a piece of equipment in the shed for the off season in perfect condition that worked fine. Months later it does not work when they get it back out of the shed and it is more than just a flat tire!
Duluth, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Security Shot of Bakery Tip Jar Suspect in Duluth Minnesota

Someone stole the tips from a new business in Duluth, Minnesota. What a disappointing and disheartening experierience for a brand new bakery. Duluth followers, if anyone sees or knows this gem of a man, he stole all of the cashiers hard earned tips today and was caught on camera. 3:51pm in the Miller Hill Mall.

