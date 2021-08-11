Minnesotans Spent Up to 8 Hours in Line at the Canadian Border Yesterday

In the ultimate example of not knowing what you’ve got till it’s gone, the Canadian border has been closed to Americans since March of 2020. As the novel Coronavirus was picking up steam and freaking the world out, Canada blocked Americans, and for good reason, as we also closed our borders. Now, after nearly a year and a half, Canadians are graciously letting their friends from the south drive across the border once more for their end-of-summer road trips. The newly opened northern border is definitely giving off Vietnam war vibes as the border is flooded with American drivers trying to get to greener pastures.